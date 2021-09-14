First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.