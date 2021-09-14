First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 463 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFT opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

