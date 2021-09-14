First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI opened at $449.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.