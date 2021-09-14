First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

