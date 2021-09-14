First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Match Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

