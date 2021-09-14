First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,105 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

