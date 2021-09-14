Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$42.06 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

