Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.34. 35,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

