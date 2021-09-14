Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,787 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $112,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. 14,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,300. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.