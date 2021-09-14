Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.