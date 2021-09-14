Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,002. The firm has a market cap of C$27.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

