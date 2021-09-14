Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 523,697 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

