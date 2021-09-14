freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives €22.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.22 ($26.14).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.99 ($25.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.44 and its 200-day moving average is €20.63. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

