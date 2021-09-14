freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 1,238.5% in August

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 1,238.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.0 days.

Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $$24.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

