Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 424.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

