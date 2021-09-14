Fuse Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $152,262.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $152,262.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00120183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00170113 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00369324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.80 or 0.07124694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.00926061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.