G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 355,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

