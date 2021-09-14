G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.
GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 355,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
