GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. GB Group has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $12.97.
GB Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.