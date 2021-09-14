Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 30.6% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 71.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 108.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,346. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.