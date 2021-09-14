Giles Salmon Sells 9,412 Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Stock

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of McKay Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

Shares of MCKS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,023. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. McKay Securities Plc has a one year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

