Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

