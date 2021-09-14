Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

