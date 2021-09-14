Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.10 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.10.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.76.

GOL stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

