Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GDEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 1,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

