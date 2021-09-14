Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 588.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GIDMF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,766. Golden Independence Mining has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.16.

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

