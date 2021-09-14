Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 588.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GIDMF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,766. Golden Independence Mining has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.16.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
