Gourmet Galaxy Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $686,465.43 and approximately $414,761.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.