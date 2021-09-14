Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth $54,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.