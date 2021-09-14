Greif, Inc. (GEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Greif has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.