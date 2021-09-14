Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,949,667 shares of company stock worth $76,236,908. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $32.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

