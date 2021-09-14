GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 67,571 shares of company stock worth $497,682 in the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GTY Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter worth $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter worth $5,254,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.12 on Friday. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

