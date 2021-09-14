Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.68 and a 200-day moving average of $285.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

