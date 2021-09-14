Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.69 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

