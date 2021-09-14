Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $322.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

