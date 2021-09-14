Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.86. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.