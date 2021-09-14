Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,816 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

