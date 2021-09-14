Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 433 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

PSA stock opened at $321.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

