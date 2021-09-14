Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 525 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665,126 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.