Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,228 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,882,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

