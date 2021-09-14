Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,791 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

