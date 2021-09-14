Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $94.76 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

