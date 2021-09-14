Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.27

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

