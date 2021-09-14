Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $898,250.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HRMY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 366,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,654. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.