Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $898,250.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 366,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,654. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

