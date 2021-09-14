Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 7% Following Dividend Announcement

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 285,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,780,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

