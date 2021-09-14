Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 3,514 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

