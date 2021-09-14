Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $205.71 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $127.97 million and approximately $48.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $205.71 or 0.00443552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001233 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 650,804 coins and its circulating supply is 622,059 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

