HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,099,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,713 shares of company stock worth $11,541,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

