Head to Head Comparison: Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Outbrain alerts:

This table compares Outbrain and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.19 $4.36 million N/A N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 16.41 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -45.27

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outbrain and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.30%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Outbrain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92%

Summary

Outbrain beats Cardlytics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.