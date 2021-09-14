Head to Head Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92 Zoom Video Communications 2 12 11 0 2.36

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $78.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $402.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than AppLovin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 19.23 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 32.25 $672.32 million $2.36 122.98

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats AppLovin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

