Head to Head Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AppLovin
|0
|1
|12
|0
|2.92
|Zoom Video Communications
|2
|12
|11
|0
|2.36
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares AppLovin and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AppLovin
|$1.45 billion
|19.23
|-$125.19 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Zoom Video Communications
|$2.65 billion
|32.25
|$672.32 million
|$2.36
|122.98
Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares AppLovin and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AppLovin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Zoom Video Communications
|27.58%
|29.83%
|20.43%
Summary
Zoom Video Communications beats AppLovin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.