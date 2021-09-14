Head-To-Head Review: Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) vs. Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Cogent Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 3.74 $23.34 million $0.42 39.69 Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 41.17 -$74.81 million ($16.08) -0.51

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.55% 7.04% 6.01% Cogent Biosciences N/A -161.80% -68.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Cogent Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.25%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.