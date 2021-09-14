Head to Head Survey: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) vs. Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amplifon and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 8.71% 24.14% 5.93% Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59%

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and Nippon Paint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $1.78 billion 6.56 $115.38 million $0.66 78.03 Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 2.77 $419.70 million $0.26 48.62

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amplifon beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

